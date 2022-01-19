Disney is putting a Disney Plus exec in charge of Hulu

Disney has named Joe Earley, a former EVP of its tentpole streaming service Disney Plus, to the position of president of Hulu.

Earley previously served as EVP marketing and operations at Disney Plus and is headed to its sister service after joining the company in January of 2019. In the new role at Hulu, Earley will be tasked with building on the service’s brand and will liaise with its various content studios.

The announcement comes as part of a reorganization as Disney continues to rally resources around its streaming business. Earley will report to Michael Paull, who the company has appointed to the role of president of Disney’s overall streaming business. In this newly created position, Paull will oversee the company’s ESPN Plus, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Star Plus streaming services. Paull will report to Kareem Daniel, chairman of the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

In addition to Earley and Paull’s expanded roles, the company announced that Rebecca Campbell was named as chairman of its international content business, having previously served as chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer. The new role reports directly to Disney boss Bob Chapek. Campbell has held various roles with the company for nearly 25 years.

As part of the executive shuffle, Disney will need to find a replacement to fill Paull’s old role leading Disney Plus. Having joined Disney through its acquisition of Bamtech Media, at which he was chief executive, Paull was integral to the growth of Disney’s streaming business. He formerly held an executive role with the Channels arm at Amazon.

“Michael Paull has deep experience in the world of streaming and is an accomplished leader with a passion for this business and a proven track record of building and expanding our streaming operations,” Daniel said in a statement. “Bringing Disney’s streaming platforms together under Michael’s expert leadership will allow us to create an even more compelling value proposition for consumers.”