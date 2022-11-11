Disney is preparing to cut jobs, according to leaked memo from CEO

Disney CEO Bob Chapek is predicting “some staff reductions” once the company reviews its spending, according to a leaked memo published by CNBC. The company will also reportedly freeze most hiring, only bringing on new employees for “the most critical, business-driving positions.”

If Disney does end up carrying out a round of layoffs, it’ll be far from the only one among the companies pushing streaming services. Dozens of workers have lost their jobs at Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max this year. Netflix has also laid off hundreds of employees this year while reporting slower subscriber growth but noted during the last earnings call that its business remains profitable, unlike its premium streaming competitors, which include Disney.

So far, there aren’t any details about how many workers may be affected, as Disney will start by forming a “cost structure taskforce” to go through its finances. However, the prospect of layoffs loomed after its earnings call on Tuesday when CFO Christine McCarthy said Disney was “actively evaluating our cost base currently, and we’re looking for meaningful efficiencies.”

Even the mouse isn’t immune to economic uncertainty

The company is tightening its belt in other ways, too, with Chapek’s memo telling employees to conduct business meetings virtually when they can to cut down on travel expenses.