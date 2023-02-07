Disney is bringing the first episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ to broadcast TV

For one night only, Disney’s is coming to cable TV. Ahead of the premiere of the third season of The Mandalorian on , Disney it would air the show’s debut episode, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian,” on February 24th. If you somehow haven’t seen the series before, you can catch the episode that started it all on ABC, Freeform or FX. All three stations will air the 41-minute debut at 8PM ET/PT.

If you’ve managed to avoid spoilers for The Mandalorian until now, first of all, great job; it couldn’t have been easy. Second, we won’t ruin the surprise, but the debut episode is a great taste of what made the first season of the series feel so special. It has a bit of everything that people came to love about The Mandalorian, including witty dialogue, fun action set pieces and, of course, a .

This isn’t the first time Disney has brought a Disney+ exclusive to TV. The company previously aired two episodes of on ABC, Freeform and FX when it seemed that series was struggling to find an audience. Considering the company recently on its streaming services, bringing The Mandalorian to broadcast TV makes a lot of sense as an effort to attract subscribers to Disney+.