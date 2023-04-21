Disney has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with fired VFX head Victoria Alonso

While the specific details of Disney’s settlement with Alonso haven’t been made public, Deadline reports it as being a multimillion-dollar amount. Neither Disney nor Alonso’s legal representation has made statements about the settlement itself, but in the weeks leading up to the agreement, both sides were vocal about what they believed led to Alonso’s dismissal.

Reports alleged that Alonso’s work as a producer on director Santiago Mitre’s film Argentina, 1985 — an Amazon Studios film — and her decision to promote the Oscar-nominated project throughout the 2022 / 2023 awards season were ultimately what led to her being canned. In response, Alonso’s legal reps from Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro pushed back on the idea that “Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews” and insisted that their client, “a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced.”

“Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible,” Alonso’s lawyers said at the time. “Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences.”