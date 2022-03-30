Disney edits graphic violence from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Two scenes of Disney Plus MCU television series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier appear to have been re-edited to remove depictions of graphic violence.

The changes appear to coincide with the streaming platform’s new parental controls for Rated R and TV-MA content, which were updated March 15 following the addition of several Marvel television series that originally aired on Netflix including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage.

Viewers online have cited two scenes in the third episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, “Power Broker,” as evidence of these changes. The first features Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) shooting Dr. Wilfred Nagel, a former Hydra scientist attempting to recreate the Super Soldier Serum. The original scene features a shot of Nagel’s body, covered in blood with his eyes open, while in the revised scene currently on Disney Plus, no blood can be seen on Nagel’s body and his eyes are closed.

The latter scene features Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) using a pipe to defend himself before throwing it at an assailant firing at him with a gun. In the original scene, the pipe spears the assailant’s soldier and pins them to a shipping container behind them, while in the now-revised scene, the pipe bounces off of the assailant’s shoulder and they slump against the container. YouTuber Thomas Nute has posted a comparison video of the changes between the original scene and the revised scene on Disney Plus, and The Hamden Journal has checked the scenes in question on Disney Plus to confirm these changes.

As Disney Plus continues to grow, the addition of new content outside of the company’s otherwise family-friendly tone may be subject to retroactive changes like these in the future. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is rated TV-14 for language and violence.

The Hamden Journal has reached out to Disney for comment regarding these changes and will update when the company responds.