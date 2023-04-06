Disney Dreamlight Valley’s new update introduces The Lion King

A new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley arrived on Wednesday, and it introduces a couple of new friends to the valley. The Lion King’s Nala and Simba join the neighborhood, situated out of their own realm. The Lion King Realm is a lush jungle environment, along with the stark barrens where the light does not reach. Of course, there’s no epic struggle for the Realm — but you can set up a cool barbeque in the Lion King Realm and invite your friends.

The update, Pride of the Valley, is free, and it includes new story quests, including Buzz Lightyear investigating a potential alien invasion, and secret hangouts between Ursula and Mother Gothel. The Lion Realm is accessible through the Dream Castle, and players can help Nala and Lion get used to life in the neighborhood.

The update also comes with a new Star Path, which tasks players to complete in-game Duties in exchange for cosmetics. This Star Path includes stuff from the Disney Parks, including lanyard swag and famous rides.

This is one of the themed updates that developer Gameloft has added to the life sim since its launch into Early Access. Encanto and Olaf the Snowman were added in February, and an another update is planned for early summer.