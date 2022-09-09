Disney and Marvel’s Games Showcase: the biggest announcements and trailers

Disney just wrapped up its Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23, and the event was packed with news and announcements about games from the entertainment company’s many franchises. The show was a lightning-fast deluge of trailers for a wide variety of games, including titles that are out right now, like Disney Dreamlight Valley, and ones that are a bit farther off.

Here’s a rundown of some of the biggest news from the show. And if you want to watch the 23-minute showcase in full, you can catch it on Marvel’s YouTube channel.

Tron Identity is a new visual novel from the maker of Thomas Was Alone



Disney revealed a new game in the Tron universe, titled Tron Identity. The brief teaser trailer was mostly just a title card, but the game’s Steam page reveals quite a bit more: it’s actually a visual novel mystery game. Tron Identity is set to release in 2023 and will be developed by Bithell Games, the maker of indie titles like Thomas Was Alone.

Black Panther and Captain America will star in a mysterious new title

Skydance New Media is working on a game that takes place in the worlds of both Black Panther and Captain America. This teaser trailer was light on details, but according to a Marvel blog post, the game will star: Steve Rogers / Captain America; Azzuri, the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier who is also a part of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a member of the Wakandan Spy Network. The currently unnamed game will be headed up by Amy Hennig, a former creative director on the Uncharted series who joined Skydance in October.

Disney is partnering with Niantic on a Marvel-themed AR game

Disney and Pokémon Go augmented reality game maker Niantic are working on a new Marvel-themed AR mobile game, Marvel World of Heroes. According to a press release, players will be able to become their own superhero so they can “patrol their neighborhoods to foil crimes, complete Super Hero missions, and thwart interdimensional threats.” I guess that means you might see roving bands of players waving their smartphones in your neighborhood? The game is set to launch next year.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns gets a December release date

Disney showed off a new trailer and a release date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the upcoming strategy game from X-COM developer Firaxis Games. Midnight Suns was delayed earlier this year, but the game will now be available on December 2nd, 2022, on PC, Xbox Series X / S, and PS5. Midnight Suns will launch on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Card battler Marvel Snap is coming out in October

Disney announced that Marvel Snap, its Hearthstone-like card game for PC and mobile, will be released on October 18th. The game launched in closed beta for Android in May.

Return to Monkey Island will have an in-game scrapbook to catch you up on the other games

Return to Monkey Island, the next game in the beloved Monkey Island series, will have an in-game scrapbook detailing key moments from the series so far. As someone who’s only ever played the first two Monkey Island titles, I’m really looking forward to thumbing through the scrapbook to catch up on the story before diving into the puzzle adventure. And fortunately, I won’t have long to wait: Return to Monkey Island is launching on PC and Nintendo Switch on September 19th.