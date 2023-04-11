Discovery Plus and HBO Max will reportedly join to create just ‘Max’

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had been planning on bringing the two services together ever since WarnerMedia merged with Discovery last year, and now that time is closely approaching. The combined service will dump Discovery Plus’ eclectic range of content, including Deadliest Catch, Property Brothers, and (my personal favorite) 90 Day Fiancé into a single vat with HBO’s more high-profile offerings, like The Last of Us and The White Lotus.

Sources close to the situation tell the NYT that the new “Max” service will offer multiple subscription tiers at different price points. That includes the $16 per month ad-free plan, which is the same price as the current ad-free HBO Max subscription, along with a cheaper ad-supported tier that I’m guessing could cost $10 per month if it follows HBO Max’s pricing.

It’s hard for me to imagine HBO Max and Discovery Plus meshing well together. Sure, it’ll have a huge range of content from a single hub, but seeing Game of Thrones beside Dr. Pimple Popper will just be… weird. I’m just hoping that Discovery Plus will remain as a standalone service, given that it’s far cheaper at $4.99 per month with ads and also has a lot of the really dumb and weird shows that I, regretfully admit, enjoy watching.

Wednesday’s event isn’t expected to be as flashy as the ones we’ve seen in the past (like the star-studded presentation put on by Apple in 2019). The company will reportedly lay out the service’s name and technological upgrades, as well as incorporate some movie and TV show announcements during the hour-long event.