Discord Stage Channels adds Twitch-like video and screen sharing

Discord is already a beloved communications platform for YouTube and Twitch’s livestreaming communities, but now the company is taking its own first significant step into the livestreaming industry. Announced today, Discord has updated its Stage Channels feature to support video, screen sharing, and a text chat for viewers to interact with hosts and each other. The update is available now and is supported across all Discord desktop and mobile applications.

Stage Channels were first introduced as a live audio feature in March 2021, enabling users to broadcast conversations between designated speakers and moderators to a room of virtual listeners, much like Twitter Spaces or Clubhouse. Where Stage Channels were initially limited to audio-only broadcasts, this update brings the feature more in line with the interactive livestreaming experiences provided by platforms like YouTube or Twitch.

The updated Discord Stage Channels can’t support the viewership numbers of Twitch’s top talent, but a 300-participant cap is plenty enough for small online communities or businesses. Image: Discord

Any Discord server can broadcast with up to 50 participants for free — double the current max viewer limit for video chat in a standard Voice channel — providing it has the Community feature enabled. That cap is increased to 150 people for level two and 300 people for level three Discord servers, respectively. Server boosts are required to level up a Discord server, and the cost and number of boosts required will vary depending on the current server level and whether you’re subscribed to Discord Nitro. Stages will even play waiting room music to audience members who join the room before a broadcast kicks off. This music isn’t customizable, but thankfully, it can be disabled by selecting the new quaver music symbol button.

The maximum viewer limitations include five speakers and a single shared screen