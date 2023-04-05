Discord Nitro will let you annoy your friends with soundboard noises

If you’ve ever been on a voice call and felt the need to punctuate the conversation with a sad trombone noise, then you just might have found a reason to subscribe to Discord Nitro. Today, the messaging app announced four new features for its paid tier, including a soundboard feature that allows subscribers to send audio-reactions to voice channels. Soundboards will be loaded up with audio files curated by Discord itself or uploaded by the managers of individual communities.

Most of the other new Nitro perks are fairly subtle: Discord is introducing “super reactions” for Nitro subscribers, which will allow certain emoji reactions to chat messages to animate with a little more flourish than the normal icon. Super reactions are limited, too: Nitro subscribers can use five each week, while Nitro Basic and Classic subscribers can only use two. The company is also giving subscribers 5 new themes (Retro Storm, Strawberry Lemonade, Aurora, Sepia and Neon Nights), and the ability to dress up their avatar with limited-time decorations that overlay flowers, hats or mushrooms on top of their user portrait.

Don’t have Nitro? Discord says that everyone will be given 2 Super Reactions to try out the new feature, even if they aren’t subscribed. Check out the company’s blog for a full rundown of the new features.