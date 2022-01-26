Discord is recovering from a brief but widespread outage

A recent and “widespread” API outage had left Discord unusable for some people for part of the day. After reports of the problem started to surface online, Discord began investigating at approximately 2:49PM ET. Minutes later, it said it had identified the underlying issue causing the outage, but noted it was also dealing with a secondary problem related to one of its database clusters. “We have our entire on-call response team online and responding to the issue,” the company said at the time.

At 3:07PM ET, the company implemented a login limit to manage its traffic load, a measure it’s now slowly easing as things return to normal. If you can’t access your Discord account yet, wait a bit and try again in the next 30 minutes to an hour.