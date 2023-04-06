Discord is launching an in-app soundboard

Discord is officially introducing its own in-app soundboard that you can use in voice channels. With the soundboard, you’ll be able to play all sorts of sounds in voice channels to have some fun or troll a friend. The feature was previously an experiment available to a limited amount of communities, but it will now be rolling out over “the coming weeks,” according to a Discord blog post.

There is a catch, though: you’ll only be able to actually make sounds with Discord’s soundboard on the desktop app. If you’re on mobile, you’ll hear the sounds but can’t use the board yourself, Kellyn Sloane, director of product communications, tells The The Hamden Journal. That said, any official Discord soundboard is still an improvement, as you’ve previously had to rely on third-party software like Voicemod if you wanted to use a soundboard with the app.

Here’s what a Discord soundboard looks like. Image: Discord

Fortunately, if you don’t want to hear sounds from Discord soundboards, you can turn their volume all the way down in settings, according to a Discord support document. And if you want to limit who can use a soundboard in your server, you’re able to set those permissions.