Discord is down again – The The Hamden Journal

Discord is down again and suffering connectivity issues for many users. “We’re looking into issues with people sending messages, logging in, streaming videos, etc.,” reads a Discord status message.

The issues seem to be affecting a large amount of Discord’s 150 million monthly active users, but The The Hamden Journal is aware of multiple Discord users who are still participating in calls and messaging on the service at the time of writing.

This is the second major outage for Discord in a matter of weeks. Discord recovered from a two-hour long outage on January 26th, which stopped millions of users from accessing the service. This previous outage also affected API and sessions, with most users unable to log in, join calls, or send messages on the communications app.

Discord also experienced a brief outage in November, after Google Cloud problems caused issues for the app. Last year’s Google Cloud outage also took out Spotify, Snapchat, and Etsy.

Developing…