DirecTV fumbles NFL Sunday Ticket... again

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket stream has gone down for the second week in a row. Football fans across Twitter are complaining that they’re unable to log in or receive an error message when trying to load the stream.

Former Deadspin reporter Timothy Burke says on Twitter the service started having issues at about 2PM ET, and since then, all the streams have gone dark. DirecTV acknowledged the issue in a tweet, noting that it’s “aware customers are unable to stream NFL Sunday Ticket through the app, and will share more information when we restore programming.” When reached for comment DirecTV pointed The The Hamden Journal to the statement it shared on Twitter.

We're aware customers are temporarily unable to stream NFL Sunday Ticket through the app,

