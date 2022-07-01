Digimon Survive gets new gameplay trailer showing off dialogue, combat

Despite multiple delays, Digimon Survive continues to inch closer and closer to being released this summer. Now we finally have a better look at what the gameplay will entail, beyond pitting the powerful digital monsters against one another in battle. A new trailer from developers Hyde and Bandai Namco Entertainment America showed a combination of visual novel storytelling and tactical combat.

In the parts of the game that use visual novel elements, you can explore scenes and talk to other characters. According to the trailer, what you say matters and can impact “karma, affinity, and Digi evolutions.” Players will even be able to chat it up with potential foes and convert them to allies, à al Persona or Shin Megami Tensei. Then, in combat, players will use turn-based tactics while arranging their digital monsters on a grid-like battle field.

The trailer runs for precisely a minute and half, but this snippet has been a long time coming. The game was first announced in 2018 to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, and it has been delayed multiple times since then. The game’s current plan for its release date is July 29 — the same day as Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Whoops!