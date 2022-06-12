Diablo IV will bring the blood waves in 2023

Diablo IV, the next major release in Activision Blizzard’s popular dungeon-crawling series, will be available in 2023, the company announced Sunday. When it launches, it’ll be available on PC, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4, and the game will have crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms. And as with previous Diablo games there will be blood—a lot of it. Whole actual waves of blood.

In addition to previously announced classes like the sorceress, barbarian, druid, and rogue, Activision Blizzard revealed the fifth playable class: Necromancer. “Fight with aggressive skeleton Warriors, fast-attacking Skirmishers, sword and board Defenders, or scythe-wielding Reapers,” the company said in a press release. “Unleash a litany of spells with Skeleton Mages, imbuing them with shadow, cold, and sacrificial magics. Deploy tanking Bone Golems, health-stealing Blood Golems, and charging Iron Golems. Or sacrifice them all to absorb their power.”

The news arrives on the heels of the release of the free-to-play Diablo Immortal, which hit smartphones and PC earlier this month. That game has received some scrutiny for how much it can cost to get the best gear. And Diablo III, which came out in 2012, had a rough launch of its own. Hopefully, Activision Blizzard can avoid a similarly rocky release for Diablo IV — and what the company has shown so far looks promising.

It’s been a big day for Activision Blizzard, as the company also announced that Overwatch 2 PVP will be launching October 4th, and it’ll be free to play.