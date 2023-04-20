Diablo IV is getting a surprise third beta

Dubbed the “Server Slam,” the open beta will take place May 12th–14th and is designed to have as many players log in as possible to test server durability in preparation for the live game launch in June. As with the other events, progress made during previous betas will not carry over to this one, nor will progress here carry over to the live game. The level cap is still 20, the beta covers the same content from before, all classes will be available, and players who take down the world boss Ashava can earn some unique… and I’m not making this up… horse armor. This beta will also feature updates and tweaks taken from the feedback from the first two betas, so if your classes feel a bit different, they are. You can check out all the Server Slam beta details here.