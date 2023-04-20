Diablo IV is getting a surprise third beta

Wouldya look at that, Diablo IV is getting one more beta before launch. During today’s D4 livestream event, the developers announced that they’ll be holding a third beta.
Dubbed the “Server Slam,” the open beta will take place May 12th–14th and is designed to have as many players log in as possible to test server durability in preparation for the live game launch in June. As with the other events, progress made during previous betas will not carry over to this one, nor will progress here carry over to the live game. The level cap is still 20, the beta covers the same content from before, all classes will be available, and players who take down the world boss Ashava can earn some unique… and I’m not making this up… horse armor. This beta will also feature updates and tweaks taken from the feedback from the first two betas, so if your classes feel a bit different, they are. You can check out all the Server Slam beta details here.
In what is perhaps a brassy move, this new beta will take place the same weekend Tears of the Kingdom launches. Given that the stated goal of the beta is to try to get as many people online as possible, maybe don’t schedule it the same weekend one of the most anticipated games of the year is set to launch. But that’s just me. After all, maybe the Tears of the Kingdom were from the Zelda bf / Diablo gf households all along.