‘Diablo IV’ and ‘Redfall’ will support NVIDIA’s DLSS 3 on launch

NVIDIA’s DLSS 3 upscaling (Deep Learning Super Sampling 3) will soon be available for some particularly high-profile games. To begin with, Diablo IV will use the AI-based technology when the game launches on June 6th. If you have a GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, you can push the click-heavy action RPG to a high resolution without worrying so much about a frame rate drop.

Bethesda’s open-world vampire shooter Redfall will also support DLSS 3 when it ships on May 2nd. And if you’re a fan of arcade-style racing, you’l be happy to know that a Forza Horizon 5 update will introduce the feature on March 28th.

You may see broader game industry support before long. Epic is integrating DLSS 3 support into Unreal Engine 5.2 through an upcoming plug-in, so developers won’t have to go to great lengths to add the performance-boosting feature to their titles. At the same time, NVIDIA is making the tech’s signature frame generation available through an open source framework.

DLSS 3 builds on earlier iterations by generating whole new frames, not just pixels. It’s particularly useful for CPU-limited games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Microsoft Flight Simulator, as it doesn’t lean on your computer’s processor. The catch, of course, is that you need NVIDIA’s latest hardware to use it. While that’s more affordable than before thanks to the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 40 laptop GPUs, you’ll still need to invest significant funds to see the benefits.