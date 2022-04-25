Diablo Immortal reveal event: Date, start time, how to watch

Blizzard is finally ready to show a little more of the upcoming mobile game Diablo Immortal. On Friday, the publisher will host a live-streamed event teasing new information about the upcoming game. The reveal is set to stream on Twitch and YouTube on Monday, April 25 starting at 7:30 a.m. EDT/4:30 a.m. PDT.

We don’t know much about what kind of information the livestream might contain, but many fans hope that Diablo Immortal is nearing release. The game was first announced at BlizzCon 2018 and has had several public tests since then. The game is being published by Blizzard and developed by Blizzard and Chinese developer NetEase.

Diablo Immortal is a new mobile entry in the action role-playing game series. Like previous versions of Diablo, players will choose classes with unique abilities, which they can use to kill enemies, explore dungeons, and find loot. The game will also come with a variety of MMO elements, including the ability to randomly find and play with other players. The game is also playable solo.

Diablo Immortal is set to be released sometime in 2022 on iOS and Android devices.