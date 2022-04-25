Diablo Immortal coming to PC as well as mobile, set for June release date

Diablo’s latest entry is no longer just a mobile game. On Monday, Blizzard announced that Diablo Immortal, the mobile game originally announced in 2018, is coming to PC as well. Diablo Immortal will also feature crossplay between the two platforms, letting PC and mobile players play together. The two versions will be released on June 2.

The announcement of the new PC version came during Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal livestream, where game director Wyatt Cheng revealed a few new things about the game. The new PC version will support controllers, mouse and keyboard, and even a new WASD control scheme. The game will also feature cross save, as well as crossplay, which allows players to close their PC game and instantly jump into the same character on their phones.

The PC version of the game launching on June 2 will technically be an open beta test, but it will include all game content and features, and progress will carry over into the final version.

Diablo Immortal will feature a similar structure to previous Diablo games and all the features fans expect. The game will include a main story quest that moves through eight different zones. The story will take place between the events of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, and of course Deckard Cain will have a huge role to play.

The latest Diablo game will also includes six character classes for players to choose from, including classes from previous games like Barbarian, Wizard, and Necromancer. Legendary loot will be returning for the new Diablo, giving players plenty of prestigious loot to grind for. Blizzard is bringing also bringing over Set Gear from Diablo 3, which includes bonuses when combined with enough pieces from the same set. Set bonuses often extensively augment class abilities, giving players more ways to customize their character.

Diablo Immortal will be free when it launches on both PC and mobile devices on June 2. Players can also pre-register for the game now on Blizzard’s website.