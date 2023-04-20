Diablo 4 open beta for May 12-14 announced by Blizzard

Diablo 4 is getting a surprise third beta test ahead of the game’s June 6 release date, Blizzard Entertainment announced Thursday. The next Diablo 4 open beta is scheduled to run May 12 to May 14 for a “server slam” event. Blizzard originally planned two beta weekends in March, but this will be another chance to test out the game while it’s more than a month out. (Notably, this is also The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s launch weekend.)

Developers on-hand at a Diablo 4 developer update livestream on Thursday announced the new dates toward the end of the broadcast. The beta begins on May 12 at 9 a.m. PDT and ends on May 14 at 9 a.m. PDT. All the beta rewards from previous beta weekends, including the wolf puppy backpack, will be available for players. Levels will once again be capped at 20, and Blizzard says that feedback and balance changes from the previous betas will be reflected in the new beta.

Image: Blizzard Entertainment via Twitch

Progress from the earlier beta weekends will not carry over to the May beta, and progress from it won’t make it over to launch. Blizzard also said players will be able to level up to 20 — but after that, players will stop earning ability points but can still get gear. Lastly, the Legendary drop rate has changed to match that of the launch version of Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment started hinting at another beta period on Wednesday after a Diablo 4 Twitter account vaguely teased it: The Diablo account quote-tweeted a fan saying they “need more Diablo 4 game time.” That was followed by a shifty eyes emoji from Diablo 4 global community development manager Adam Fletcher.

Diablo 4’s beta was a big success, drawing enough players to create “lengthy queue times” for players trying to get onto its servers. The new beta period is likely face those same issues — a stress test before the actual release. The open beta client, like last time, is available to download through the PlayStation and Xbox Stores, and from Blizzard itself via Battle.net for PC players.

Diablo 4 will be released on June 6 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Players that pre-order Diablo 4 will get access to the game as early as June 1.