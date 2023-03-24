Diablo 4 open beta: everything you need to know

Diablo IV’s general open beta has just kicked off, and it runs through March 27th at 3PM ET. You can access the open beta on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and Xbox One. Last week, there was an “early access” open beta for players who have prepurchased the game or sacrificed their blood pressure to the almighty chicken gods.

However, now that the beta is live to whoever wants to join, you might run into some long queues to get into a game — something that Blizzard is already warning players about. If you want to play, be prepared for the possibility that you might have to wait to do so.

In the beta, players will explore the game’s prologue and first act and can level up to level 25. For the early access beta, players only had access to three classes: Rogue, Barbarian, and Sorcerer. With the general open beta, that list now includes the Druid and the Necromancer.

However, it’s important to note that while story progress will carry over into the live game on June 6th, all characters will be deleted, so don’t get too attached. To take out some of that sting, Blizzard will be handing out some unique perks, including an adorable dog backpack, to players who complete specific milestones during the beta.

GIF: Blizzard Entertainment

Couch and four-player online co-op will be enabled for both weekends, and if you want something big and meaty to take down with your friends, Blizzard will unleash a world boss, Ashava, at specific times: currently, it’s scheduled to appear on March 25th at 10AM, 12PM, 10PM, and midnight PT.