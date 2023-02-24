Diablo 4 open beta dates, plus how to get early access

The official release of Diablo 4 on June 6 is still a few months away, but players will be able to preview the battle against Lilith’s minions during two Open Beta weekends in March. Let’s talk about what you need to do to access the Open Beta(s) and when they’ll happen.

Diablo 4 Early Access and Open Beta dates

Diablo 4 will run two Open Beta periods in March 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S and X:

The first is for anyone who pre-ordered the game. That Early Access weekend runs from March 17 to 19 .

. The following weekend, March 24 to 26, the Open Beta will be available to everyone.

How to access Diablo 4’s Open Beta

For everyone, both Open Betas will require you to sign in with your battle.net account, so you’ll need one of those if you don’t have one already.

If you pre-ordered the game digitally, you should (per Blizzard) get access to the Open Beta automatically on whatever platform you bought the game for.

If you pre-ordered the game elsewhere, you should have an Early Access code. For that, you’ll need to do a few extra steps. Log into battle.net with your account, enter your Early Access code, and choose your platform. On PC, that’s all you’ll need do — you’ll be able to access the Open Beta on March 17. On PlayStation or Xbox, you’ll get an email shortly before the Open Beta with another code to redeem on the PlayStation or Xbox store that will let you download the beta.

What’s in the Diablo 4 Open Beta

The Early Access and Open Beta will give players access to the prologue and the entirety of the first act in a region called Fractured Peaks. Your character — who can be a Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, or Sorceress — will be capped at Level 25. Progress will carry over from the Early Access Open Beta weekend to the Open Beta weekend, but progress won’t carry over to the full game.