Diablo 4 best class: Sorcerer, Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, or Necromancer?

Diablo 4 will feature five playable classes during the open beta: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Druid. Each class — all of which will be available for the game’s early June launch — has a unique class mechanic along with a skill tree equipped with a variety of spells. All of their playstyles are different, but which one is the right one for you? Continue reading to find out more about all of the classes that Diablo 4 has to offer and find which class best suits you.

Barbarian

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Barbarians in Diablo 4 are fierce warriors that leap into the fray. Their main mechanic is the Weapon Arsenal, which allows them to hold four weapons at once. Some of their abilities will require you to have a specific weapon type such as slicing, two-handed, dual wield or bludgeoning to use. You’ll gain expertise the more you use a certain weapon which will provide you with buffs like increased critical hit chance or more damage against vulnerable enemies.

Not only are they capable of mastering offensive weapons, Barbarians are meant to be bulky bruisers who can take a hit from any foe. With a plethora of shouts and damage reducing abilities, these warriors like to get up close and personal due to their survivability.

Necromancer

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The Necromancer is new to the open beta (it wasn’t playable during the first weekend), but a staple to the series. These summoners will conjure hordes of undead enemies to do their bidding or sacrifice their minions to empower themselves.

Their unique mechanic is called the Book of the Dead which will allow you to customize your undead army by selecting what you’ll summon and their specializations. You can give your pawns more health, increased damage output, or the ability to deal AoE damage. If you don’t want to manage your minions, you can choose to sacrifice either some or all of your minions to gain a permanent buff.

Necromancers have a unique resource that other classes do not have: corpses. They have Essence, which functions similarly to mana, allowing you to cast your regular abilities, but in order to raise minions, you’ll need a corpse. If you’re going the one-man show route, you can also detonate the deceased instead.

Rogue

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Rogues are versatile duelists who can specialize in either ranged or close quarters combat. Their unique class mechanic is Specialization, which changes your fundamental abilities and your playstyle. There are three different specializations: Combo Points, Inner Sight, and Preparation.

Combo points will increase the damage output of some of your abilities and change how they function by increasing the number of arrows fired or adding a chance to knock down your opponents. Inner Sight will provide you with unlimited energy for a short amount of time when attacking a marked enemy. Preparation is unfortunately not available in the beta, but it can be unlocked at level 30. (The Diablo 4 beta caps characters at level 25.)

The Rogue is a mobile class that has access to stealth, traps, and imbuements allowing them to take on any kind of content. They’ll be in an out of combat with their access to ranged and melee abilities and backstabbing you before you know it.

Sorcerer

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The Sorcerer is your typical ranged caster or fantasy mage. By using the powers of fire, lightning, and ice magic, a Sorcerer can obliterate their opponents. Whether you want to spawn fire hydras or spam chain lightning, sorcerers will easily take down anyone in their path.

Their unique class mechanic is the Enchantment, which will provide your abilities with powerful passive effects that cast on their own. There are three Enchantment slots, one for an ability of each element. When you use an ability of a certain element, there is a chance for the passive ability to activate. For example, when using a fire ability or an enemy takes burning damage, there is chance that your enchanted fire ability will trigger on its own.

Sorcerers are slightly more frail than the other classes, but they have a bundle of defensive abilities that can make them unkillable. Encase yourself in ice, surround your body with fire, or simply zip away from danger. The Sorcerer was the king/queen of the early access beta, and will continue to be a demon slaying powerhouse.

Druid

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Druids are new to the open beta, but have been in the Diablo universe for quite some time. They are shapeshifters who can transform into a savage bear or a vicious werewolf while also unleashing nature’s wrath to defeat their foes. Their unique class mechanic is the Spirit Animal system, which grants your character a boon such as new passives and stat increases.

Necromancers are not the only summoners in Diablo 4, as Druids can call companions to their aide. Summon wolves, ravens, and vines to assist you in defeating the demons scattered around Sanctuary. You’ll also be able to bring forth some of nature’s deadliest calamities such as a hurricane to sweep away your enemies.