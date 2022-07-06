Deus Ex writer Mary DeMarle working on new Mass Effect sequel

The next installment in the Mass Effect series is getting some help from one of the minds behind the Deus Ex series. BioWare project director Michael Gamble revealed on Twitter on Monday that Mary DeMarle is joining the team working on the upcoming, still-untitled Mass Effect sequel as senior narrative director.

DeMarle, who previously worked for Eidos-Montréal, is known for her work as a narrative designer and lead writer on 2011’s Deus Ex: Human Revolution, 2016’s Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and last year’s Guardians of the Galaxy. DeMarle’s career goes as far back as the early 2000s, having also worked as a writer on games such as Myst 3: Exile and Homeworld 2.

News of DeMarle’s involvement on the untitled Mass Effect sequel followed shortly after a report by VGC noted her LinkedIn account had been updated to announce her move from Eidos-Montréal to BioWare.

Publisher Square Enix recently sold off Eidos and other Western studios, as well as intellectual properties like Deus Ex and Tomb Raider, to Sweden-based Embracer Group.

From the looks of things, the untitled Mass Effect sequel, which was first announced back in 2020 as part of the series’ N7 Day celebration, is still quite a while away. The announcement of DeMarle’s involvement however is encouraging news all the same, as the project appears to finally be moving forward.