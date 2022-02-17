Destiny 2’s newest villain roasts players on social media

In the lead-up to Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, players got the chance to interact with Savathûn, the game’s newest villain. In a PR stunt cleverly disguised as Savathûn hijacking the Destiny 2 Twitter account, the titular Witch Queen shot off some fire tweets, excoriating anyone foolish enough to wander into her mentions.

Savathûn started her social media takeover with the tweet, “I am unburdened—hollow, filled only with potential. Weightless. Pure,” which, honestly, is a mood. When the official Xbox account replied somewhat snarkily, Savathûn unleashed all four barrels of The Fourth Horseman, kicking off her short but brilliant Twitter career.

Being flawless is only difficult when you are flawed. — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 16, 2022

Savathûn was no respecter of persons, neither player nor journalist was spared from her toxic tweeting as demonstrated by this brutal own of Forbes journalist Paul Tassi.

Mm, it’s so good to stand and stretch. Run my fingers through the grass. You should give it a try! — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 17, 2022

If an eldritch Cthullian horror told me to touch grass, I would first, touch grass, and secondly, expire on the spot.

Destiny 2 players used the direct line to the Witch Queen to ask questions about the lore, and some of Savathûn’s meaner tweets were her answers.

That sweet spark. Osiris’s mind screamed her name when I stepped over her broken shell. — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 16, 2022

When she wasn’t reading the entire D2 Twitter community for filth, Savathûn’s posts were almost philosophical, giving some insight into the creature Guardians will fight once the expansion launches next week. The stunt ended with a tweet from the Destiny 2 social team saying essentially, “Uhh, I think we were hacked?”

Despite being the villain of The Witch Queen expansion, Savathûn has fans who didn’t want to let the roast-a-thon end there. A Destiny 2 clan went the extra mile of paying for a Cameo of Debra Wilson, Savathûn’s legendary voice actress, to give an in-character shoutout.

I am not a Destiny 2 player. Although I enthusiastically consume its lore and enjoy some of the characters (Hey Zaddy-vala!), I find the game itself so impenetrable that I’ve repeatedly bounced right off it. However, I am all in on The Witch Queen for one reason alone: Savathûn. You must understand, I am a woman of simple tastes, I see a big, monstrous lady who wants to end all life who is also voiced by Debra THEE Wilson, I simp.