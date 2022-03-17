Destiny 2’s new crafting system will get increased caps on Tuesday

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen brought with it a new crafting system for Guardians to customize their weapons. But while the system helped factor into the expansion’s massive success, there are plenty of complaints to be had with it. Bungie is addressing the biggest issues players have — the low cap on some crafting materials — in a new hotfix on Tuesday.

Destiny’s crafting system is a bit too complex to fully dive into here, but in short, players have to use certain guns in combat to extract crafting materials that they can then use to build their dream weapons. This process includes a default currency used in crafting every weapon, Neutral Element, and a more specialized currency.

Currently, Neutral Element has a cap of 8,500, but Bungie will raise that cap to 10,000 on Tuesday. (For context, each weapon “extraction” nets only 200 Neutral Element.) The more niche elements — Ruinous, Adroit, Mutable, Drowned, and Energetic — will go from a cap of 250 to 1,000 each. With the small elemental cap being the main issue plaguing players, this should solve some of the expansion’s early crafting woes.

However, Bungie also revealed that the same elements will leave the game permanently in season 17, which begins in May. Instead, players will only need Neutral Element and the alloy currencies (which come from dismantling weapons) to build new guns, further solving player’s problems.

Bungie also said it’s looking into player complaints around how expensive re-crafting a crafted weapon is, which has led to a lack of experimentation. The studio also plans to do further tweaks to the system based on player feedback over the next few weeks and months.

Finally, Bungie gave some key dates for the rest of Season of the Risen:

March 22: Legend PsiOps Battlegrounds, Vow of the Disciple raid challenges

April 5: Grandmaster Nightfalls

April 19: Vow of the Disciple raid Master difficulty

May 3-24: Guardian Games

Bungie also included some dates for PvP tests and Iron Banner in its own schedule. Without any other roadmap for Season of the Risen, this new update should help players plan their schedules a bit better before the season ends on May. 24.