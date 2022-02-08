Destiny 2’s mysterious new bridge is finished, but what happens next?

One of the more plot-relevant activities players can currently do in Destiny 2 is something called an Astral Alignment. It’s a name that conjures up imagery of some sort of cosmic chiropractor — a description that might actually be quite accurate, if cracking the spine of the universe could be done with very large guns. Astral Alignments are meant to be part of Destiny 2 current seasonal grind, so while they might not be the most popular activity, many players regularly do them — and some recently noticed a bridge being slowly constructed in the background, one that might lead to the next big chapter in Destiny 2’s grand story.

Players first began to notice the bridge over the weekend, but working together, they’ve discovered evidence its slow construction began a whopping six months ago, with Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost.

As YouTuber Esoterick has shown, the bridge is now done.

The bridge leads to the chrysalis of Savathûn, the eponymous royal at the heart of The Witch Queen expansion due to drop later this month. Because of this, players are speculating that they will get to traverse this bridge as a part of a final mission that may be patched in to close out the Season of the Lost before The Witch Queen launches on Feb. 22.

It’s a pretty reasonable assumption, given Bungie’s track record of using environmental storytelling to slowly lay the groundwork between major story missions, and a nice subtle tease for sharp-eyed fans looking forward to what might be the best Destiny 2 expansion yet.