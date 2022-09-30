Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Sept. 30-Oct. 4

The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Cerberus+1, Kinetic auto rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

St0mp-EE5, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Dunemarchers, Titan legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Astrocyte Verse, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Paracausal Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Cranial Spike): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Whispering Slab, Kinetic combat bow

Timelines’ Vertex, Solar fusion rifle

Sojourner’s Tale, Solar shotgun

Jian 7 Rifle, Arc pulse rifle

Lonesome, Kinetic sidearm

Friction Fire, Kinetic submachine gun

Falling Guillotine, Void sword

Wild Hunt armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Cerberus+1

Cerberus+1 is a strange Exotic added in Forsaken. It’s an auto rifle that fires four shots at once, and behaves more like an automatic shotgun with more range and less damage. Its main Exotic perk is Four-Headed Dog, which causes it to fire one bullet from each of the gun’s four barrels simultaneously. Spread Shot Package makes the gun far more accurate when you aim down your sights.

The gun also has a Catalyst, found randomly by killing enemies in the world, that adds the ability to hold the reload button for an even tighter spread made for close-range combat.

Cerberus+1 is one of Destiny 2’s wackiest weapons. It’s very fun to use if you can get accustomed to its generally inaccurate nature. So while it isn’t what we’d call “good,” it’s definitely worth picking up.

St0mp-EE5

ST0MP-EE5 is a powerful traversal exotic for Hunters. The exotic perk, Hydraulic Boosters, increases slide and sprint speed, as well as jump height. This exotic is very strong in all kinds of situations. In PvE content, it can be great for getting where you need to go quickly. In PvP, it’s a perfect exotic to disorient foes and get to unexpected places quickly.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Dunemarchers

Dunemarchers are excellent Titan boots that everyone should pick up. Their Exotic perk, Linear Actuators, increases your sprint speed and causes your next melee after sprinting to chain damage to nearby foes. The Linear Actuator perk is great because it offers two major bonuses, both of which are super effective. If you don’t have these boots for your Titan, be sure to grab them.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Astrocyte Verse

Astrocyte Verse is a Warlock helmet from Season of Opulence. Its Exotic perk is Move to Survive, which increases Blink frequency, distance, and weapon ready speed after Blinking back into existence. Your radar also stays active while you Blink. This Exotic is completely situational, depending on whether you like the Warlock’s Blink jump ability. Blink can be very powerful in PvP, making this helmet a must-have for Crucible Warlocks.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.