Destiny 2 Xur location and items, May 27-31

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out in the Hangar, standing on the back stairs.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

The Colony, Void grenade launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

Wormhusk Crown, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Heart of Inmost Light, Titan chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Karnstein Armlets, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Paracausal Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Cranial Spike): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Long Shadow, Kinetic sniper rifle

Seventh Seraph SI-2, Void sidearm

Whispering Slab, Kinetic Combat Bow

Widow’s Bite, Solar sniper rifle

Eternal Blazon, Arc scout rifle

Seventh Seraph Saw, Arc machine gun

Royal Entry, Void Rocket Launcher

The Took Offensive armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

The Colony

The Colony is a new grenade launcher introduced in the Curse of Osiris expansion. Its exotic perk, Insectoid Robot Grenades, causes missed shots to turn into little robots that track down nearby enemies. Its secondary perk, Serve the Colony, automatically reloads the clip if the weapon is stowed for a short period of time.

This gun is extremely fun to use and packs a punch in PvP. Like Sweet Business, Coldheart and a few other weapons in Destiny 2, The Colony really feels like it earns its exotic title. It’s unique and a blast to carry around with you on a regular basis. No matter what you enjoy doing in Destiny 2, Legendary Shards spent on The Colony will be Shards well spent.

Wormhusk Crown

Wormhusk Crown is one of the campaign Exotics from Warmind, and you can earn the helmet from completing the campaign. Or you can buy it from Xur this week. The Exotic perk is Burning Souls, which heals you after dodging.

This is a powerful helmet in the Crucible, so if you’re a PvP player, you should pick this up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Heart of Inmost Light

Heart of Inmost Light is a Titan Exotic from Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Overflowing Light. This perk causes any ability use (melee, class, or grenade) to empower your other two abilities for a short period of time. Empower, in this case, means faster regen, more damage, or more health. This is an interesting Exotic that plays well into certain builds. But it’s difficult to use if you aren’t paying attention. If you have a Titan, be sure to pick it up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

Karnstein Armlets

The Karnstein Armlets are fun, powerful Warlock Exotics. The Exotic perk, Vampire’s Caress, will grant a large amount of health on a melee kill and also apply a heal over time to the player. Karnstein Armlets are must-have gauntlets for any Warlock player. They are very useful in PvE and PvP. Do not let these pass you by if you don’t have them yet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.