Destiny 2 Xur location and items, March 4-8

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back steps of the Hangar.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Merciless, Solar fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps, Hunter gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

One-Eyed Mask, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Getaway Artist, Warlock gauntlet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Quickdraw): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Moving Target): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Truthteller, Void grenade launcher

Friction Fire, Kinetic submachine gun

Negative Space, Solar sword

Frozen Orbit, Void sniper rifle

Royal Chase, Void scout rifle

Cartesian Coordinate, Solar fusion rifle

Vulpecula, Kinetic hand cannon

Anti-extinction armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Merciless

There was a time when the Merciless fusion rifle was one of the best Exotics in Destiny 2. Its Exotic perk, Conserve Momentum, causes it to charge its fusion bursts faster for every nonlethal hit you strike. This still makes killing bosses very fast, but it’s since been outclassed by quite a few other weapons.

That said, Merciless can still be really fun to use in all kinds of content, especially the old-school stuff. It’s not any less powerful than it was in year 1 — in fact, it’s more so, since it’s in your energy slot now — but there are plenty of better weapons to choose from. Still, if you have any interest in Nightfalls or the Leviathan raid, Merciless remains a must-own.

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps

The Sealed Ahamkara Grasps are new to Destiny 2 with Warmind. Their signature perk is Nightmare Fuel, which causes you to completely reload your equipped weapon anytime you deal melee damage. This is a pretty powerful perk, especially in clutch situations. As with all things Hunter, there are always better options. However, these are certainly good enough to deserve your shards.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 48 total stats.

One-Eyed Mask

One-Eyed Mask is a Titan helmet from Forsaken, and it used to be one of the best PvP Exotics in the game. Its Exotic perk is Vengeance. When enemies deal damage to you, you’ll mark them. Killing marked targets gives you an Overshield and increases damage for a short time. This helmet is very good — even after its many nerfs. You should pick it up if you ever intend to play PvP on your Titan.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 48 total stats.

Getaway Artist

Getaway Artist is a new Warlock Exotic from Season of the Drifter. Its Exotic perk is Dynamic Duo. This perk lets you sacrifice your grenade in exchange for a powerful Arc turret that follows you around. Getaway artist is a really fun and cool Warlock Exotic. If you don’t have it in your collection yet, you should definitely pick it up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 48 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.