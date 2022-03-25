Destiny 2 Xur location and items, March 25-29

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out in the Hangar, standing on the back stairs.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Telesto, Void fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Foetracer, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Dunemarchers, Titan legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Ophidian Aspect, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Killing Wind): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Night Watch, Kinetic scout rifle

Escape Velocity, Kinetic submachine gun

Death Adder, Solar submachine gun

Widow’s Bite, Solar sniper rifle

Far Future, Solar sniper rifle

Seventh Seraph Saw, Arc machine gun

The Third Axiom, Arc pulse rifle

Crucible armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Telesto

Telesto is a returning Exotic from Destiny, added back in during Curse of Osiris. This fan-favorite fusion rifle has two perks that make it special. First is Unplanned Reprieve. When you fire Telesto, the fusion rifle particles attach to the enemy and explode at a later time. Second, Harbinger’s Pulse causes multikills to reload your kinetic and energy weapons.

Telesto is easily one of the most fun weapons to use in Destiny 2. It’s very powerful in Strikes and Public Events for clearing large groups of enemies or dealing with a single threat. But more importantly, Telesto simply feels Exotic every time you fire it. Don’t pass up the opportunity to add Telesto to your armory.

Foetracer

Foetracer is a powerful PvP Exotic in Destiny 2. Its Relentless Tracker perk will automatically track enemies through walls and deal additional damage to enemies with low health. While the extra damage is nice, the utility of the tracking is what makes this helmet shine. Every Hunter should have this helmet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 48 total stats.

Dunemarchers

Dunemarchers are excellent Titan boots that everyone should pick up. Their Exotic perk, Linear Actuators, increases your sprint speed and causes your next melee after sprinting to chain damage to nearby foes. The Linear Actuator perk is great because it offers two major bonuses, both of which are super effective. If you don’t have these boots for your Titan, be sure to grab them.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 50 total stats.

Ophidian Aspect

The Ophidian Aspect gauntlets were first released with Curse of Osiris. Their Exotic perk is Cobra Totemic, which causes weapons handled by the wearer to ready and reload faster than normal. As a bonus, melee range is also extended. These are great “anytime” Exotics. No matter what kind of activity you’re doing, you’d be better off wearing these gauntlets than not. Pick them up for yourself and see what you think.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 48 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.