Destiny 2 Xur location and items, March 11-15

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out in the Winding Cove, standing on a bluff near a Fallen Ketch.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Fighting Lion, Kinetic grenade launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

Graviton Forfeit, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Synthoceps, Titan gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

Aeon Soul, Warlock gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Fourth Times the Charm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Night Watch, Kinetic scout rifle

Seventh Seraph SI-2, Void sidearm

Jian 7 Rifle, Arc pulse rifle

Main Ingredient, Arc fusion rifle

Wishbringer, Solar shotgun

Shattered Cipher, Void machine gun

The Swarm, Arc machine gun

Season of Arrivals armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Fighting Lion

Fighting Lion is an Exotic tube-fed grenade launcher. Its primary perk, Delayed Gratification, causes its projectiles to bounce and explode only when you release the trigger. Its secondary perk is Thin the Herd, which increases damage done to the enemy shield. This grenade launcher also uses primary ammo.

Fighting Lion is a gimmick weapon, but that doesn’t mean it’s useless. If you’re working on any quest that requires grenade launcher kills, Fighting Lion is perfect, since it rarely runs out of ammo. It takes a lot of time to get used to Fighting Lion, but it’s a powerful tool in rare situations.

Graviton Forfeit

Graviton Forfeit is a Hunter helmet from Curse of Osiris. While it looks like a returning Exotic from Destiny, its Exotic perk, Vanishing Shadow, is completely different in Destiny 2. This perk increases the length of your invisibility skills, and causes your melee ability to recharge quickly while you’re invisible.

Graviton Forfeit is actually very powerful with the new “Way of the Wraith” tree, and will keep you invisible for a very long time. If you like being sneaky, pick up this helmet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 48 total stats.

Synthoceps

After a big change, Synthoceps will now buff melee damage and super damage by a flat amount for a full eight seconds after being surrounded by three or more enemies. This is potentially a very powerful Exotic now.

The Biotic Enhancements intrinsic perk offers “increased melee lunge range” as well as “improved melee and Super damage when surrounded.” These are one of the most powerful Titan Exotics in the game, and always benefit you for wearing them. If you don’t have these, buy them!

Xur’s roll this week comes with 48 total stats.

Aeon Soul

Aeon Soul is a pair of Warlock gauntlets from Curse of Osiris. These Exotics recently got a rework and now work similarly to the Aeon Safe for Titans and Aeon Swift for Hunters. The Aeon Soul doesn’t actually have an Exotic perk. Players can apply powerful, unique mods that work to help them and their allies.

These mods are free and come in an additional mod slot. They’ll provide bonuses like faster reload for yourself when you get precision hits. They’ll also confer bonuses to your allies, like giving bonus energy when you stun a Champion. There are three unique mods to choose from, all with their own effects for you and your allies. The mods are the same for every Aeon Exotic.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 51 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.