Destiny 2 Xur location and items, July 8-12

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out on a big bluff, next to the Fallen Ketch, in the Winding Cove.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

The Queenbreaker, Arc linear fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Wormhusk Crown, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Stronghold, Titan gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

Felwinter’s Helm, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Enigma’s Draw, Kinetic sidearm

Seventh Seraph Carbine, Kinetic auto rifle

Extraordinary Rendition, Kinetic submachine gun

Sorrow’s Verse, Arc auto rifle

Deafening Whisper, Void grenade launcher

Temptation’s Hook, Void sword

Bite of the Fox, Kinetic sniper rifle

Invader Gambit armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

The Queenbreaker

The Queenbreaker is an Exotic from Destiny 2: Forsaken, and is a remake of the Queenbreaker’s Bow Exotic from the original Destiny. It’s an Arc linear fusion rifle with a choice between two kinds of zooms. The Marksman Sights increase Charge Time, zoom, and damage; the Combat Sights reduce Charge Time and increase Handling. The Exotic perk is Wire Rifling, which causes the bolts from the gun to blind targets.

The Queenbreaker used to be very powerful in the PvP environment. But over the years, it’s fallen in favor to weapons like Lorentz Driver. Still, you should pick up The Queenbreaker if you don’t have it yet, as you never know when it’ll come back into style.

Wormhusk Crown

Wormhusk Crown is one of the campaign Exotics from Warmind, so you may already have a good roll from 2018. But with the Warmind campaign gone, the easiest way to get a new roll is to buy it from Xur this week. The Exotic perk is Burning Souls, which heals you after dodging.

This is a very powerful helmet in the Crucible. If you’re a PvP player, you should pick this up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Stronghold

These gauntlets have the Exotic perk Clenched Fist, where your sword gets maximum guard stats while you use it. Well-timed guards that block damage also heal the Titan. Swords have been good for a few seasons now, which makes these gloves quiet desirable.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

Felwinter’s Helm

Felwinter’s Helm is a Warlock Exotic from Season of the Worthy. Its Exotic perk is Warlord’s End. This perk causes elemental kills to explode, weakening nearby enemies caught in the blast. Killing a powerful enemy or using a finisher increases the potency. This is an interesting Exotic, and worth keeping in your Warlock’s arsenal. It also looks really cool.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.