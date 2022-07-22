Destiny 2 Xur location and items, July 22-26

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

The Queenbreaker, Kinetic auto rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Knucklehead Radar, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Armamentarium, Titan chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Starfire Protocol, Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Opening Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Fourth Time’s the Charm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons, similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether it’s armor or weaponry) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

True Prophecy, Kinetic hand cannon

Nature of the Beast, Arc hand cannon

Vulpecula, Stasis hand cannon

Far Future, Solar sniper rifle

Sojourner’s Tale, Solar shotgun

Falling Guillotine, Void sword

Swarm of the Raven, Void grenade launcher

Season of the Hunt armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

The Queenbreaker

The Queenbreaker is an Exotic from Destiny 2: Forsaken, and it is a remake of the Queenbreaker’s Bow Exotic from the original Destiny. It’s an Arc linear fusion rifle with a choice between two kinds of zooms. The Marksman Sights increase Charge Time, zoom, and damage; the Combat Sights reduce Charge Time and increase Handling. The Exotic perk is Wire Rifling, which causes the bolts from the gun to blind targets.

The Queenbreaker used to be very powerful in the game’s PvP environment, but over the years, it’s fallen in favor of weapons like Lorentz Driver. Still, you should pick up the Queenbreaker if you don’t have it yet, as you never know when it’ll come back in style.

Knucklehead Radar

Knucklehead Radar is a powerful PvP Hunter helmet. Its exotic perk, Upgraded Sensor Pack, will constantly provide you with radar, even while aiming down sights. This is a great helmet in PvP or Trials, where your radar is extremely important. However, MIDA Multi-Tool and Ace of Spades have a similar perk, which could make the helmet redundant depending on the loadout you’re using. For that reason, it’s not as powerful as something like Foetracer. If you don’t have this helmet yet, pick it up and keep it with you for PvP emergencies.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Armamentarium

The Armamentarium is a pretty simple chest piece. Its exotic perk is And Another Thing, which causes you to gain another grenade charge regardless of the subclass you’re using. This perk is always useful, making Armamentarium a nice Exotic to just have around. If you like Titans and grenades, you should pick this one up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Starfire Protocol

Starfire Protocol is a very powerful Exotic now that Solar 3.0 is here. Its perk is Fusion Harness, which grants you an extra charge of Fusion Grenades and causes Fusion Grenade kills to grant you Rift energy. If you build your character correctly, these Fusion Grenades can do incredible damage. If you’re a Solar 3.0 Warlock fan, you need this Exotic chest piece.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.