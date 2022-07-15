Destiny 2 Xur location and items, July 15-19

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Suros Regime, Kinetic auto rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

The Bombardiers, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Ashen Wake, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Crown of Tempests, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Rangefinder): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Moving Target): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver, Kinetic sidearm

Extraordinary Rendition, Kinetic submachine gun

Wolftone Draw, Arc bow

Distant Tumulus, Solar sniper rifle

First In, Last Out, Arc shotgun

Corsair’s Wrath, Solar linear fusion rifle

The Keening, Arc sidearm

Seventh Seraph armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Suros Regime

Suros Regime is a fan-favorite Destiny auto rifle that returned to Destiny 2 in the Warmind expansion. Its first Exotic perk is Suros Legacy, which causes the bottom half of each magazine to deal bonus damage and have a chance to return player health on kills.

The second Exotic perk is actually a choice between Spinning Up and Dual Speed Receiver. Spinning Up causes the firing speed of Suros Regime to rise the longer you hold the trigger. Dual Speed Receiver causes Suros Regime to deal more damage when aiming down sights but fire much slower.

Suros Regime allows for changing your play style on the fly, depending on the type of enemy you’re dealing with. There’s a reason so many players loved this gun in Destiny. On top of some great perks, it feels genuinely great to fire at enemies. This is a great weapon for all players, and is especially good in PvP.

The Bombardiers

The Bombardiers are Year 3 Hunter legs with a silly and mostly useless perk — or rather, it used to be useless. Parting Gift leaves a bomb on the ground when the Hunter dodges, which then explodes and deals a bit of damage. While this previously didn’t do much, the bomb now changes based on your subclass, burning enemies with Solar, slowing enemies with Stasis, blinding targets with Arc, and suppressing targets with Void. This is a bizarre Exotic that’s potentially useful now, especially if you’re often in close quarters.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Ashen Wake

Ashen Wake was one of the new Exotics in Warmind. Its main Exotic perk is Bring the Heat, which causes the Fusion Grenades used by solar Titans to explode immediately on impact and travel faster in midair. This is a cool Exotic on paper, but it doesn’t actually add any damage to your grenades.

Ashen Wake has some potentially interesting uses with the Solar 3.0 update. Pick these up if you’re a collector or hammer Titan enthusiast.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Crown of Tempests

Crown of Tempests is a pretty great Warlock Exotic, especially if you like Stormcaller. This helmet’s main perk, Conduction Tines, causes Arc ability kills to recharge your Arc abilities and increase the duration of your Stormtrance Super. If you don’t have this helmet for your Warlock, you should definitely consider picking it up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 70 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.