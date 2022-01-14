The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, standing on a a bluff overlooking the Winding Cove.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Sweet Business, auto rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Gwisin Vest, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Armamentarium, Titan chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Vesper of Radius, Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Jian 7 Rifle, Arc pulse rifle

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver, Kinetic hand cannon

False Promises, Kinetic auto rifle

Timelines’ Vertex, Solar fusion rifle

Seventh Seraph CQC-12, Solar shotgun

Seventh Seraph Saw, Arc machine gun

Swarm of the Raven, Void grenade launcher

Righteous armor set

Xur’s items drop at a similar power level as your character.

Sweet Business

Sweet Business is a beautiful Exotic minigun that you can use in your Kinetic slot. Its Exotic perk, Payday, allows the weapon to hold 150 rounds, and provides great accuracy when it’s fired from the hip. The Business Time perk increases the weapon’s range and rate of fire when holding down the trigger. As a bonus, any Kinetic ammo you walk over will be instantly loaded into the clip if Business Time is active.

Sweet Business is fun as hell to use, but not exactly “meta.” You won’t be using this gun for Nightfalls, raids, or any other serious content. But it’s an absolute blast, and we recommend you pick it up just for having fun out in the world.

Gwisin Vest

Gwisin Vest is a new Hunter chest from the Forsaken expansion. Its main perk, Roving Assassin, refunds Super energy after getting a kill and reentering stealth. This is a powerful PvP Exotic. Pick it up if you’d rather run and slash than Shadowshot players.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

Armamentarium

The Armamentarium is a pretty simple chest piece. Its exotic perk is And Another Thing, which causes you to gain another grenade charge regardless of the subclass you’re using. This perk is great — or it would be if Striker Titans didn’t already have two grenades. The other Titan subclasses have far less powerful grenades and better exotics in Hallowfire Heart and Mask of the Quiet One.

However, Armamentarium is still a great chest piece to grab if you don’t like those other exotics or if you want to run the other Striker tree. If you like Titans and grenades, you should at least pick this one up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Vesper of Radius

The Vesper of Radius is a Warlock chest piece from Curse of Osiris. Its Exotic perk, Planetary Torrent, causes a shockwave to explode out from you when you place your Rift. Your Rift also recharges far faster when you’re surrounded by enemies.

All of this sounds pretty cool, but unfortunately Vesper of Radius is overshadowed by so many other Warlock Exotics that it’s very difficult to see a situation where Vesper of Radius is your best chest piece. Unless you’re a collector, skip it.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.