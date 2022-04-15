Destiny 2 Xur location and items, April 15-19

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, standing in the Hangar.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

The Queenbreaker, Arc fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Ophidia Spathe, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards

ACD/0 Feedback Fence, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Skull of Dire Ahamkara, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Paracausal Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Cranial Spike): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Last Perdition, Void pulse rifle

Truthteller, Void grenade launcher

Hoosegow, Arc rocket launcher

Friction Fire, Kinetic submachine gun

The Third Axiom, Arc pulse rifle

Fractethyst, Kinetic shotgun

Wolftone Draw, Arc combat bow

Wing Theorem armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

The Queenbreaker

The Queenbreaker is a new Exotic from Destiny 2: Forsaken, and is a remake of the Queenbreaker’s Bow Exotic from Destiny. It’s an Arc linear fusion rifle with a choice between two kinds of zooms. The Marksman Sights increase Charge Time, zoom, and damage; the Combat Sights reduce Charge Time and increase Handling. The Exotic perk is Wire Rifling, which causes the bolts from the gun to blind targets.

The Queenbreaker is very powerful in any PvP environment. Even with the Combat Sights, it can quickly kill a Guardian in a single shot from far away. In PvE, this weapon is decent, but far down on the Exotic heavy weapon food chain. You should pick up The Queenbreaker if you don’t have it yet.

Ophidia Spathe

The Ophidia Spathe chest piece’s Exotic perk is Scissor Fingers, which lets Hunters throw two knives per charge. This Exotic is pretty neat, and knives have always been fun to use in Destiny. This piece is also fairly unique, as it lets players hold two charges of their melee ability while also granting them two charges instantly upon recharge.

When combined with the subclass’ unique abilities, you can essentially throw knives constantly. It’s a really fun play style, and definitely worth trying out if you have a Hunter.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

ADC/0 Feedback Fence

The Titan exotics are the ACD/0 Feedback Fence. These gauntlets have the exotic perk Fury Conductors, which causes melee kills to build up energy. When you get hit with a melee attack, you release that energy in an explosion. Feedback Fence got a buff earlier this year, making these gauntlets pretty useful in the Crucible. While there are plenty of other good Crucible options for Titans, don’t let these completely slip past your gaze.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 59 total stats.

Skull of the Dire Ahamkara

The Skull of Dire Ahamkara is the Warlock helmet on offer this week. It’s a pretty good exotic — although nerfed in Year 3 — and can be devastating when used properly. Its exotic perk, Actual Grandeur, causes you to take very low damage while casting Nova Bomb — and your Nova Bomb kills grant Super energy instantly.

If you can accurately place your Nova Bomb in a large group of enemies — in PvE or even PvP — you will refund quite a bit of Super energy. If you like playing Voidwalker at all (especially with the new Void 3.0 changes), this is a great helmet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.