Destiny 2 Xur April 29-May 3, location and items guide

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in Nessus, standing on a giant tree overlooking the Watcher’s Grave.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Hard Light, Arc/Solar/Void auto rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Gemini Jester, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Mk. 44 Stand Asides, Titan legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Nezarec’s Sin, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here are the special Exotic weapons he’s selling:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Rangefinder): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Vorpal Weapon): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Seventh Seraph Carbine, Arc auto rifle

Jian 7, Arc pulse rifle

False Promises, Kinetic auto rifle

Timeline’s Vertex, Solar fusion rifle

Widow’s Bite, Solar sniper rifle

Negative Space, Solar sword

Frozen Orbit, Void sniper rifle

Season of the Splicer armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Hard Light

Hard Light’s exotic perk, Volatile Light, causes its projectiles to have no damage fall-off at range, and to pierce targets and ricochet off walls. Shots that bounce off of walls deal bonus damage. Hard Light can also shift between all three elemental types by holding down the reload button.

Hard Light is a great gun for matching elements in a Nightfall or for PvP. Pick this up if you don’t have it.

Gemini Jester

Gemini Jester is one of the Exotics added in Curse of Osiris. Its main exotic perk is Misdirection. If you dodge near an enemy, you’ll disorient them, removing their radar if they’re a human player. This is a decent PvP exotic if you’re sick of running the classics. Just beware that you need to be close to be effective.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Mk. 44 Stand Asides

The Mk. 44 Stand Asides’ main perk in Destiny 2 is Seriously, Watch Out. If Titans have Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash equipped and have max health, they get an Overshield when sprinting at max speed. Striking an enemy with those abilities quickly recharges your melee energy. This perk is great for aggressive Titan players, especially in PvP. If you have a Titan, pick these up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 68 total stats.

Nezarec’s Sin

Nezarec’s Sin isn’t a particularly exciting Warlock helmet, but it’s very good. The main perk is Abyssal Extractors, which causes Void damage kills to recharge your ability energy. Boring but effective. This includes Void damage from your subclass and from your energy or power weapons. If you ever play Voidwalker or have a Void weapon that you use all the time, pick up this great helmet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 69 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.