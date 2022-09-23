Destiny 2: Where to find Xur and what he’s selling (Sept 23-27)

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the European Dead Zone (EDZ), hanging out on a bluff overlooking the Winding Cove.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Vigilance Wing, Kinetic pulse rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Raiden Flux, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Aeon Safe, Titan gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

Lunafaction Boots, Warlock legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week. Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Hip-Fire Grip): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Fourth Time’s the Charm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and come from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards. Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Seventh Seraph VY-7, Arc submachine gun

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.2 , Arc submachine gun

Friction Fire, Kinetic submachine gun

Seventh Seraph CQC-12, Solar shotgun

Fractethyst, Stasis shotgun

Code Duello, Solar rocket launcher

Gnawing Hunger, Void auto rifle

Future War Cult armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Vigilance Wing

Vigilance Wing used to be one of Destiny 2’s coolest and most unique Exotic weapons. It’s a pulse rifle that, due to the Exotic perk Harsh Truths, fires in five-round bursts instead of three. (Harsh Truths also provides healing when an ally dies.) The second Exotic perk, Last Stand, gives better stability and handling when you are the last living member of your fireteam.

Vigilance Wing is a PvP Exotic through and through. That isn’t to say that you can’t use it in PvE, but it’s designed for action against real players. It can do very high damage to a Guardian very quickly, especially if you hit an enemy in their critical spot. Vigilance Wing isn’t as good as it once was, but some players still swear by it in the Crucible. It’s worth picking this up if you’ve missed it.

Raiden Flux

The Hunter Exotic this week is Raiden Flux. This chest piece’s main perk is Synapse Junction, which causes subsequent hits from the Arcstrider staff to deal more damage and extend the duration of the Super. This is one of the best Exotics for Hunters. If you don’t have Raiden Flux, it’s worth your Legendary Shards.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Aeon Safe

Aeon Safe is a pair of Titan gauntlets from Curse of Osiris. These Exotics recently got a rework and now work similarly to the Aeon Soul for Warlocks and Aeon Swift for Hunters. Aeon Safe doesn’t actually have an Exotic perk. Players can instead apply one of three powerful, unique mods that work to help them and their allies.

These mods are free and come in an additional mod slot. They provide bonuses like faster reload for yourself when you get precision hits. They can also confer bonuses to your allies, like giving bonus energy when you stun a Champion. However, they’re most often used for their ability to generate heavy ammo by Finishing powerful enemies, which is extremely useful in difficult content like raids and Grandmaster Nightfalls.

The mods are the same for every Aeon Exotic.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

Lunafaction Boots

Lunafaction Boots are very powerful Warlock Exotic boots, and they have been since the original Destiny 2. Their Exotic perk is Alchemical Etchings. This perk grants a reload speed increase while standing in a Lunafaction-empowered Rift. This Exotic got hit hard in Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, but it’s still worth using.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.