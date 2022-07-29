Destiny 2: Where is Xur and what is he selling, July 29-Aug. 2

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out by the back steps in the Hangar.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

The Colony, Void grenade launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

St0mp-EE5, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

ACD/0 Feedback Fence, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Karnstein Armlets, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Rangefinder): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Vorpal Weapon): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons, similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether it’s armor or weaponry) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Whispering Slab, Kinetic bow

Friction Fire, Kinetic submachine gun

Survivor’s Epitaph, Kinetic hand cannon

Toil and Trouble, Kinetic shotgun

Empty Vessel, Solar grenade launcher

Bad Omens, Void rocket launcher

The Fool’s Remedy, Solar sidearm

Season of the Splicer armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

The Colony

The Colony is a new grenade launcher introduced in the Curse of Osiris expansion. Its Exotic perk, Insectoid Robot Grenades, causes missed shots to turn into little robots that track down nearby enemies. Its secondary perk, Serve the Colony, automatically reloads the clip if the weapon is stowed for a short period of time.

This gun is extremely fun to use and packs a punch in PvP. Like Sweet Business, Coldheart and a few other weapons in Destiny 2, The Colony really feels like it earns its Exotic title. It’s unique and a blast to carry around with you on a regular basis. No matter what you enjoy doing in Destiny 2, Legendary Shards spent on The Colony will be Shards well spent.

St0mp-EE5

St0mp-EE5 is a powerful traversal Exotic for Hunters. The Exotic perk, Hydraulic Boosters, increases slide and sprint speed, as well as jump height. This Exotic is very strong in all kinds of situations. In PvE content, it can be great for getting where you need to go quickly. In PvP, it’s a perfect exotic to disorient foes and get to unexpected places quickly.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence

The Titan Exotics are the ACD/0 Feedback Fence. These gauntlets have the Exotic perk Fury Conductors, which causes melee kills to build up energy. When you get hit with a melee attack, you release that energy in an explosion. Feedback Fence got a buff earlier this year, making these gauntlets pretty useful in the Crucible. While there are plenty of other good Crucible options for Titans, don’t let these completely slip past your gaze.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Karnstein Armlets

The Karnstein Armlets are fun, powerful Warlock Exotics. The Exotic perk, Vampire’s Caress, will grant a large amount of health on a melee kill and also apply a heal over time to the player. Karnstein Armlets are must-have gauntlets for any Warlock player. They are very useful in PvE and PvP. Do not let these pass you by if you don’t have them yet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.