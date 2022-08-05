Destiny 2: Where is Xur and what is he selling, Aug. 5-9

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out on the bluff in the Winding Cove.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Tractor Cannon, heavy Void shotgun: 29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Pants, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Peacekeepers, Titan legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Aeon Soul, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Hip-Fire Grip): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Vorpal Weapon): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons, similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether it’s armor or weaponry) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Gnawing Hunger, Void auto rifle

Vulpecula, Stasis hand cannon

Survivor’s Epitaph, Kinetic hand cannon

Widow’s Bite, Solar sniper rifle

IKELOS_SR_V1.0.2

Honor’s Edge, Arc sword

Talons of the Eagle, Kinetic scout rifle

Season of the Lost armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Tractor Cannon

Tractor Cannon is an Exotic shotgun. Its Exotic perk, Repulsor Force, causes the weapon to fire powerful pulses that push enemies away from the user, suppress their abilities, and make them vulnerable to incoming damage. Its secondary perk, The Scientific Method, makes damaging opponents temporarily increase the weapon’s stats.

Tractor Cannon is powerful in both PvP and PvE. It can instantly kill Guardians out of their Super, or help your Fireteam melt a boss. It’s also great for soloing difficult content, if you’re into that. If you don’t have this one yet, this is the perfect opportunity to pick it up.

Lucky Pants

Lucky Pants ebb and flow depending on how good hand cannons are. Their Exotic perk, Illegally Modded Holster, increases damage when aiming a fully loaded Kinetic hand cannon or one that matches your current subclass element. Each hit increases damage. The perk also increases your handling, ready, and stow speed for hand cannons. These can be quite potent in certain hand cannon-centric builds, but they’re obviously very situational.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Peacekeepers

Peacekeepers are for the submachine gun enthusiast. Its Exotic perk, Mecha Holster, will reload submachine guns when you store them and allow you to ready them instantly. This is OK at best. If you love submachine guns and want to roll with one or even two all the time, these are the pants for you. If not, you’ll probably just want to pick these up for your Collection.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 58 total stats.

Aeon Soul

Aeon Soul is a pair of Warlock gauntlets from Curse of Osiris. These Exotics recently got a rework and now work similarly to the Aeon Safe for Titans and Aeon Swift for Hunters. The Aeon Soul doesn’t actually have an Exotic perk. Players can apply powerful, unique mods that work to help them and their allies.

These mods are free and come in an additional mod slot. They’ll provide bonuses like faster reload for yourself when you get precision hits. They’ll also confer bonuses to your allies, like giving bonus energy when you stun a Champion. There are three unique mods to choose from, all with their own effects for you and your allies. The mods are the same for every Aeon Exotic. These are very strong for difficult group activities like Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.