Destiny 2: The Witch Queen preload won’t be available for PS4

PS4 players wishing to dive right into the new Destiny 2: The Witch Queen might need to wait a little longer.

According to a tweet from Bungie, the expansion is not available to pre-download for the PlayStation 4 due to an unforeseen issue. PS4 players will need to wait until launch at noon EST/9 a.m. PST and download the 72 GB update. This isn’t a total surprise to fans: Destiny 2 launch days are typically very busy, and the servers often have issues. But this new update is particularly hefty, with one of the biggest campaigns in years, so it may take up to a few hours for players to log in — and that is without waiting for the download to install.

As with other Destiny 2 updates, prior to launch the game will be undergoing maintenance for 14 hours before the update is live. This means any logged-in players were booted off at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST on Feb. 21. or non-PS4 players, the preload was available on Feb. 21 at midnight EST.