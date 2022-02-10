Destiny 2: The Witch Queen gets interactive trailer ahead of launch

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is all about solving a single mystery: how did Savathun steal the Light? It’s a relatively simple question made quite complex thanks to loads of detailed lore lurking in the background. But a new, interactive trailer from Bungie helps make things a bit easier.

Bungie posted the “Guardian Briefing” trailer on Thursday. Without clicking on anything, the trailer acts as a breakdown of Savathun, giving some background to a character players have been talking about since 2014 and the first Destiny. But there are also moments in the trailer where little “Hotspots” show up. By clicking on these icons, you can pause the video and pull up some additional context.

The trailer serves as an excellent way to get players more involved in the minutiae of the lore. For example, the trailer — which includes voiceover from Warlock Vanguard Ikora Rey — mentions that Savathun grew up on an alien planet, and then quickly moves on. But if you click on the notification that pops up during that time, it explains Fundament, the homeworld of the Hive, and something we think will show up in some in-game cutscenes, based on Bungie’s recent ViDoc. The video also gives some helpful context on Worm Gods and Oryx, The Taken King, for newer Destiny players.

Destiny’s lore is dense, but the story has gotten quite good, and is definitely a major draw for The Witch Queen. While players should be able to figure things out even if they’re new, the added context in this trailer makes it essential viewing before Bungie launches the new expansion on Feb. 22.