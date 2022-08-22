Destiny 2 Showcase details for Lightfall, season 18, and more leak

Destiny 2 saw some major leaks over the weekend, just days before Bungie’s 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase’s debut on Tuesday. A data miner discovered backend data on Bungie’s website that revealed season 18’s name, a major new feature coming in Destiny 2: Lightfall, and which original Destiny raid will come to Destiny 2 on Aug. 26.

[Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Bungie’s 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase, which debuts on Tuesday, Aug. 23.]

In a tweet on Friday, data miner and creator of several Destiny tools (including Ghost Overlay) Josh Hunt revealed images of internal Bungie data he found pertaining to the Destiny 2 Showcase.

Hunt posted the schema of a Bungie product page for Nebula, the internal name for the upcoming Lightfall expansion. The image shows headers for “Our End,” “Outrun,” “Guardian Toasts”, and, most intriguingly, “Strand.” Leaks have been going around for weeks that Strand will be the name of Destiny 2’s second Darkness subclass, and Hunt’s leak seemingly confirms that the power set will make its debut in Lightfall.

Hunt followed up with another tweet on Saturday morning, posting product page details for season 18 and the returning raid. Ginsor, another longtime data miner in the Destiny community, endorsed Hunt’s leak with a retweet, and Hunt gave Ginsor credit for pointing him in the right direction.

According to the leak, season 18 will be called Season of the Plunder, and will see the return of the beloved King’s Fall raid from the original Destiny’s first major expansion, The Taken King. Season of the Plunder will feature two different types of story missions and two activities: Ketchcrash, No Quarter, Expedition, and Hideouts.

This official name seems to confirm a variety of leaks that have been going around the (mostly) reliable D2 Leaks Discord for a few weeks. The Discord and its corresponding Twitter account suggest that Season of the Plunder will be a pirate-themed season, and will see the return of Eramis, the big bad from Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

As for King’s Fall, Bungie revealed the existence of another returning raid during last year’s reveal for The Witch Queen expansion. However, the studio has been tightlipped about which raid will come back, even going so far as to only use “Redacted” when describing the rules and dates of the upcoming World’s First race.

This leak came only hours before Ginsor leaked a major crossover between Destiny 2 and Fortnite. Both the crossover, all the leaked Destiny 2 details discussed here, and more will likely be announced during the 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase on Tuesday. The showcase will go live at 9 a.m. PDT/noon EDT on Bungie’s Twitch, YouTube, and bilibili channels.