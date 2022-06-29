Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted: Calus Automaton locations guide

Sever is the weekly mission for Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted. These missions take you through parts of the Leviathan Underbelly as you work through Nightmares that are haunting some of your allies.

Hidden in each of these missions is a Calus Automaton (one of the robots from the Leviathan raid) that will give you some lore when you approach and activate it. Activating all six of the Automatons will unlock the Hear, Don’t Heed Triumph, which is needed for the seasonal title, Reaper.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll go over where you can find each of the Calus Automatons hidden in the Sever missions. Note that while these missions initially unlocked weekly, they’re all available to play once you’ve completed them once. Since all the missions are now available, you can now jump into each of the missions to grab any Automatons you’re missing in a single week.

Sever – Shame Automaton

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

You’ll find the first Calus Automaton in the Sever-Shame mission.

Immediately after you exit the vast network of tubes at the start of the mission — before activating the first Egergore spores to progress — turn right. Walk down the short hall and you’ll find the Calus Automaton sitting in the corner. Walk up to it and it’ll start talking to you.

Sever – Reconciliation Automaton

You’ll find the second Calus Automaton in the Sever-Reconciliation mission, immediately after you turn on the power and speak with Crow through the window.

The Automaton will be in the room that Psions spawn in, just to the right of Crow’s window. It’s at the end of the hallway with the window in it.

Sever – Grief Automaton

You’ll find the third Calus Automaton in the Sever-Grief mission.

It’s sitting in the room with all the hanging plants toward the beginning of the mission. Kill the enemies and head toward the back of the room from where you entered (instead of heading left toward the objective). You’ll find the Automaton tucked behind one of the plant-growing booths.

Sever – Forgiveness Automaton

You’ll find the fourth Calus Automaton in the Sever-Forgiveness mission.

It’s in a small offshoot of the large room where you have to “Clear the Festering Scorn.” Kill all of the enemies until the game prompts you to place the Ritual Amplifier. Starting from where you enter the room, turn to the right. Follow the hallway until you reach the Automaton.

Sever – Rage Automaton



You’ll find the fifth Calus Automaton in the Sever-Rage mission.

It’s in the room where you must “Unseal the Immolation Hall.” To the right of the entrance to this room, you’ll see a door with a fuse above it. Shoot the fuse. Make your way past the Unsealing switch towards the end of the hallway. Turn to the right and you’ll see a small corridor that you can pass through. Follow this path and you’ll find the Automaton.

Sever – Resolve Automaton

You’ll find the final Calus Automaton in the Sever-Resolve mission.

It’s in a small room off Engineering Bay — this is where you fight alongside some Cabal to clear the area. Kill all of the enemies and make your way back to where you first dropped down. Look straight ahead and you’ll see a door. Enter the U-shaped room and you’ll see the final Automaton located to your left.