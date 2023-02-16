Destiny 2: Lightfall’s loadouts will save Vaulted gear and cosmetics

The capabilities of Destiny 2’s loadout manager, which will debut alongside the next major expansion Lightfall on Feb. 28, have been revealed by Bungie.

The loadout system, alongside a revamped mod manager — which sit to the left and the right of the inventory screen, respectively — aims to give players greater flexibility and ease in creating builds to suit different activities.

Image; Bungie

Though the community has previously assembled websites and apps that allow players to save gear sets, this is the first time players will have such capabilities in-game.

As well as saving a set of weapons and armor that keep any configured mods and perks, loadouts will also remember subclass settings down to individual aspects and abilities, as well as cosmetics such as ornaments and shaders. Once configured, loadouts can then be labelled with an icon and a list of ready-made names based on a range of activities, such as “Raid” or “Gambit.”

Image: Bungie

The loadout system will also be able to pull items from the Vault and equip them automatically, provided the character has space in their current inventory. However, it will not place gear back into the Vault again when changing loadouts — but this is something Bungie might consider at a later time.

“That’s a problem that we might look into addressing in the future,” design lead Xavier Durand-Hollis Jr said during a recent press event attended by The Hamden Journal. “For now, it’ll just pull from the Vault and have it on your character. That’ll be for players to manage, either with whatever tooling you are currently using, or using the Vault system in-game.”

Image: Bungie

Bungie added that you can swap out loadouts at any time, with the exception of loadout-locked activities such as endgame Nightfalls.

Bungie also confirmed that additional loadout slots will be unlocked by progressing through the Guardian Ranks system, which is designed to give players more direction for what to do next.