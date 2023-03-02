Destiny 2 Lightfall: Neomuna Region Chest locations

There are a total of nine Region Chests to find on the neon-soaked streets of Neomuna in Destiny 2: Lightfall. Just like the Region Chests from previous Patrol Zones in Destiny 2, each one will reward you with a bit of loot, some glimmer, and some Neomuna Faction reputation.

They’re worth tracking down for all of that alone, but finding all the Region Chests on Neomuna is additionally essential: You’ll need them to complete the “From Zero…” and “To Hero” questlines. Here’s a map that points out the general locations for each Neomuna Region Chest:



Image: Bungie/Alice Newcome-Beill via The Hamden Journal







Image: Bungie/Alice Newcome-Beill via The Hamden Journal









And if you’re looking for specifics on where to find all nine Neomuna region chests, read on.

Zephyr Concourse Region Chest #1

The first Zephyr Concourse Chest is relatively easy to get to. Keep to the right as you leave the spawn point on Neomuna, and you’ll come to a bridge that leads to the Zephyr Concourse.

Image: Bungie/Alice Newcome-Beill via The Hamden Journal

You’ll know you’re on the right track when you pass by a sick Cloudstrider mural. Keep following the road, and you’ll find yourself in Zephyr Concourse.

As soon as you enter the area, jump onto the building on your left. If you look up, you should see a glass awning, jump on the awning, turn around, and you’ll be able to access the roof in front of you.

The Region Chest should be directly in front of you, tucked away in a gutter.

Zephyr Concourse Region Chest #2

The second Region Chest in the Zephyr Concourse is in plain sight, behind glass in a display window with the only clear point of entry being an open air vent. To access this vent, you’ll want to point yourself toward the giant magenta billboard you’ll see once you enter the Concourse.

On the level below the billboard, you’ll find a smashed shop window that features a weight-lifting set and an open vent on the upper left.

Head through that vent, and you’ll find the Region Chest.

Zephyr Concourse Region Chest #3

To get to the final Region Chest in Zephyr Concourse, you’ll need to go through the central hub you see as you enter the area (it’s the giant orange beehive-looking thing).

Keep to your left and go through the first opening on your left, and you’ll see some bollards in front of a set of stairs to your right that lead to a bar area.

If you head to the back of the bar, you’ll find another set of stairs that lead to a large pavilion. If you peer over the edge on your left, you should notice a long gantry and several glass awnings. First, you’ll want to land on the gantry and then jump onto the awning closest to you. You’ll find the Region Chest tucked into the attached alcove.

Ahimsa Park Region Chest #1

To get to Ahimsa Park, you’ll want to keep to the left as you leave the spawn point on Neomuna.

Keep following the road until you stumble across a warzone full of Cabal.

If you keep to the left as you enter Ahimsa Park, you’ll find a guardrail you can follow that eventually points to a small outcropping.

Jump onto that ledge, turn around, and head into the cave in front of you. You’ll find the first Region Chest for Ahimsa Park in there.

Ahimsa Park Region Chest #2

The second Region Chest in Ahimsa Park is arguably the most difficult to reach. Continue to follow the road into the area through a tunnel, and keep to your right. Hang a right once you see the small streetlamp and go forward past the small rock outcropping until you hit an area with a couple of planters overlooking an abyss.

If you look up and to your left, you’ll see a pair of glass awnings, the second Region Chest is perched on the far one.

To get there, you’ll want to jump on the awning that’s pointed downward and use that to get to the chest. This jumps isn’t exactly easy to pull off, so you may want to spec your gear into the mobility stat if you’re having too much trouble.

Ahimsa Park Region Chest #3

The final Region Chest for Ahimsa Park is located in front of that giant ship with Calus’ face on it.

If you explore the rocky area in front of the ship, you’ll find a small opening almost exactly where the prow of the ship has dug itself into the ground. If you head into that opening you’ll find the last region chest in Ahimsa Park.

Liming Harbor Region Chest #1

The first Region Chest in Liming Harbor can be a little tricky to get to. Hang a right as soon as you get there, go forward a bit, and you’ll notice a pair of fans that resemble a giant turbine.

The chest is poised behind both blades. While it may look difficult, getting to this chest just requires some precise timing to jump onto the spoke while threading through both blades.

Thankfully, the blades are relatively harmless, and failing the jump doesn’t result in falling to your doom.

Liming Harbor Region Chest #2

To find the second Region Chest in Liming Harbor, keep following the road until it veers to the right into a tunnel.

Inside the tunnel, you’ll find a few platforms if you follow the stairs on your right.

If you jump on the first platform, then the second, you should see the Region Chest just slightly above you if you turn around.

Liming Harbor Region Chest #3

The Final Region chest in Liming Harbor is located just past the tunnel you were in.

If you follow the path out, you should see a series of catwalks, spanning the space between two buildings. You can reach them by hopping onto the structure on your left with the glass roof.

If you get a running start, you should be able to get to the top of the catwalk closest to you.

Once on top, you’ll see the Region Chest a little further down the alley on an adjacent catwalk.

After you've found all the Region Chests in Neomuna, consult our Destiny 2 guides on the Legendary campaign, the best way to hit your power cap fast, where to find Neomuna's Lost Sectors, and how to complete the "Unfinished Business" exotic quest.