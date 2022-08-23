Destiny 2: Lightfall is a battle of light vs. dark in a cyberpunk world

Bungie first teased its next major Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion more than two years ago, and since then, players have gained control of the Darkness, fought Savathûn and her undead army, and witnessed… The Witness. Now it’s time to shake things up again with the launch of Destiny 2: Lightfall on February 28th, with its new cyberpunk world, new Strand subclasses, and much more.

It’s also the final battle of the epic light vs. dark saga of Destiny.

At the center of Destiny 2: Lightfall is an unusual new location for Bungie’s franchise that’s heavily cyberpunk. A new hidden Neomuna city on Neptune serves as a dystopian futuristic setting for the continuation of Destiny 2’s storyline, which will see the return of Calus as the main villain once again. The Witness, a mysterious humanoid villain, has Calus on its side in the battle to destroy the equally mysterious Traveler.

Neomuna, the capital city of Neptune, has bright neon lights everywhere and an aurora borealis-like illumination throughout. It’s unlike anything that exists in the Destiny universe, and it’s a secret technologically advanced city. It also houses new Cloud Striders that protect Neomuna, and the Shadow Legion Cabal faction and huge Tormentors that can attack from a distance.

Bungie is once again introducing a new subclass with Lightfall. Strand is a green-colored subclass, and it hugely powers up Destiny 2 guardians like nothing we’ve ever seen before. If you thought Stasis was powerful, Strand goes even further with abilities that are more focused on movement and traversal to help.

The big new addition is a grapple hook, much like what we’ve seen in Fortnite, Halo Infinite, and Apex Legends.

Developing…