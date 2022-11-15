Descript’s text-based video editor now lets you write scripts as you go

Descript aims to simplify video editing by making it a matter of tweaking transcripts, but now you don’t even need to have ready-made audio. The company has redesigned Descript with a new interface that includes a writing tool. You can write a script in Overdub on the fly and either use text-to-speech to vocalize your narration or replace it with your own recording later. This could mainly be helpful if your content doesn’t have any spoken-word material, but it might also come in handy if you’re not comfortable speaking.

The app as a whole now centers on “Scenes,” or distinct visual segments (pictured above). You effectively treat moments in a video like you would slides in a presentation, with each getting its own overlays and titles. The concept is potentially easier to grasp than working with a conventional video editor’s timeline. Accordingly, there are now templates with ready-made layouts, title sequences and social clips.

Other additions revolve more around features you might expect from established media editing tools. The Descript recorder is now built into the editor, with separate tracks for your screen and the camera. Color control lets you modify elements like exposure and white balance, while AI-powered chroma keying allows to remove backgrounds like you would using a green screen. And if you need a pre-made soundtrack or B-roll footage, you now have access to stock media from providers like Giphy, Storyblocks and Unsplash.

The new Descript is available now for Macs and Windows PCs. How much you’ll pay depends on how you intend to use it. The tool is free for three hours of transcription and other core features, but you’ll need to pay $12 per month for watermark-free video exports and 10 hours of transcription. Heavy-duty users will want to spend $24 per month to get unlimited Overdub, 30 hours of transcription per month and pro versions of tools like Audiograms and filler word removal.

As before, Descript makes the most sense if you’re working with either dialogue-heavy videos or podcasts. You may still want to stick to a conventional timeline-based editor to produce the next great movie or TV show. However, the new version may be appealing if you need to produce a reasonably polished video in a hurry.